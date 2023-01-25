"I just admired her so much" - Former WWE Women's Champion says Molly Holly inspired her to become a wrestler

There is always someone that inspires people to get into their profession of choice and Molly Holly is the reason one former WWE Women's Champion became a wrestler.

Gail Kim is a legend of women's wrestling with an in-ring career spanning almost two decades. She is a seven-time IMPACT Knockouts Champion and a former WWE Women's Champion as well.

In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, Kim spoke about getting into the wrestling business and her early career. She pointed to Molly Holly as the woman who inspired her early on.

“Once I saw the women wrestling, I would say Molly Holly is the one really — I was just like, ‘Wow, I just love the way you move in the ring.’ I just admired her so much. She moved with this grace that I had never seen from a female before. So I became kind of obsessed, and someone I trained with worked with her in WWF at the time and was in Memphis pro wrestling with her. He introduced me to her, and she couldn’t have been nicer.” [02:27 - 03:02]

Kim further revealed that she was a wrestling fan growing up, but did not get back into it until she was in college.

What has Gail Kim done throughout her WWE and wrestling career?

Gail Kim is one of the most synonymous names in women's professional wrestling as she has been one of the biggest stars in multiple companies throughout her in-ring career.

She signed with WWE in 2022 and became the first WWE Diva to win a championship in her debut match with the company, as she won a seven-woman battle royal to become champion on the June 30, 2003 episode of Monday Night RAW. She remained champion until the July 28th episode where Molly Holly defeated her for the title.

Kim was released in 2004 due to cost cutting by the company and eventually signed with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) in September 2005. During her time with the company, she won the Knockouts Championship a record seven times and won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship once.

She was also the first woman to be inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame back in 2016. Kim has not wrestled since Rebellion 2019, where she was defeated by Tessa Blanchard. Since her career inside the ring concluded, Kim has worked as an agent and producer for Impact Wrestling, where she is in a talent development role to help wrestlers handle the day-to-day demands of being in the business.

