"I was just born in" - WWE champion opens up about being member of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is still one of the dominant factions in WWE, despite some lingering internal tensions. That being said, one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, recently commented on being a member of the heel group.

Ad

Big Mami Cool returned to WWE at the 2024 Bad Blood PLE after a seven-month hiatus due to mast cell activation syndrome. Rodriguez's interference assisted Liv Morgan in retaining the Women's World Title against Rhea Ripley via DQ. Following the premium live event in Atlanta, Liv recruited the 34-year-old female star to The Judgment Day.

During a recent appearance on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, Raquel Rodriguez revealed that her existing friendship with The Miracle Kid played a major role in her being added to the faction. She felt her presence, especially when working with Dominik Mysterio, provided a valuable new dynamic to The Judgment Day.

Ad

Trending

"I had my connection with Liv [Morgan], of course. So I had that beautiful connection with Liv. So when I was getting healthy and coming back, we talked a little bit, and she was like, 'I think this is something that would be beneficial for the Judgment Day,' especially just having her at the forefront with Dominik, and I think it just brought another element to The Judgment Day. So it really wasn't hard for me. I think I was just born in," Rodriguez said. [H/T: CVV]

Ad

Ad

The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez lost a major WWE title match on RAW

Raquel Rodriguez defeated multi-time Women's Champion Bayley on the March 10, 2025, edition of RAW. This victory led to Big Mami Cool facing Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Title last week on the Monday night show.

Unfortunately, at the OVO Hydro arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Rodriguez failed to capture her first singles title on the main roster. This prevented the 34-year-old from becoming a double champion on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

It will be exciting to see if Raquel and Liv defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback