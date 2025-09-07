"I just don’t know who she thinks she is" - WWE name blasts Ronda Rousey for publicly burying Alexa Bliss

A WWE name did not hold back one bit while blasting Ronda Rousey for the recent comments she made against the company. Rousey criticized her time with the promotion and also took a shot at Alexa Bliss in the process.

Rousey recently appeared on The Lapsed Fan podcast and expressed her unhappiness over being put in a feud against Alexa Bliss back in 2018. She certainly wasn't happy with being put in an angle with Bliss.

WWE personality Peter Rosenberg took a massive shot at Ronda Rousey in response to her comment, on his Cheap Heat podcast. He isn't happy at all with Rousey burying Bliss and others.

“Can you just have a little class and not bury the people who work in the business, day in and day out,” Rosenberg continued. “This is a business that gave you a lot of money, a lot of fame, and you did quite well doing it… I just don’t know who she thinks she is.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Rosenberg also believes Rousey isn't as big a star as she thinks she is. Check out his comments below:

“Criticize UFC fighters. No problem. You were an all-time great in MMA. You’re not an all-time great in wrestling. You’re not,” he said. “So you just don’t have the cachet to say things about people like Bliss… It is incredibly disrespectful.” [H/T Wrestling News]

What happened with Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss in 2018?

The Baddest Woman on the Planet took on Bliss in a RAW Women's title match at SummerSlam 2018. She defeated Bliss for the belt that night and kicked off a lengthy run as champion.

Vick @Vick_8122 That time Becky Lynch said Ronda Rousey couldn’t wrestle “She had such a great first outing that everyone thought oh she can wrestle. I mean this with respect, but she couldn’t wrestle.”

Ronda Rousey's run as the RAW Women's Champion finally ended at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. In a historic Triple Threat match that headlined The Show of Shows, Becky Lynch defeated Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

