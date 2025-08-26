  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I just get a kick out of her" - Shawn Michaels makes massive confession about popular WWE Superstar

"I just get a kick out of her" - Shawn Michaels makes massive confession about popular WWE Superstar

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 26, 2025 20:39 GMT
Shawn Michaels makes huge confession about popular star [Photos credits: Star
Shawn Michaels makes huge confession about popular star [Photos credits: Star's Instagram and WWE.com]

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels seems to be very impressed with a popular female star. The veteran honing talent in NXT recently made a huge confession about her.

Ad

At NXT's latest premium live event, Heatwave, former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green joined forces with the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, to wrestle Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Canadian duo secured the win with the help of Green's Secret Hervice.

During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Shawn Michaels stated that he holds Ethan Page and Chelsea Green in high regard. The veteran noted that he always enjoys watching The Hot Mess irrespective of her appearances on the main roster or NXT. Michaels added that both Green and Page are extremely hardworking.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, to me, are two of the most enjoyable people that I watch on television,” said Michaels. “Whether Chelsea’s on a main roster show or she’s on ours, I just get a kick out of her. She’s fantastic and a hard worker. With Ethan Page, it’s the same thing.” [H/T: Justin Barrasso]
Ad

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Ad

Shawn Michaels makes a huge claim about NXT

Shawn Michaels officially announced himself as a writer and producer on WWE NXT in 2018. He was appointed to his current role as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative for the brand in 2022.

While speaking with Justin Barrasso, Shawn Michaels also made a massive claim about the developmental brand. The Heartbreak Kid opined that NXT was the best and the most exciting two-hour wrestling show. Michaels noted that despite their collaborations with other promotions, their success was attributed to their performers, coaches, creative, and production teams.

Ad
“I’d be lying if I didn’t think we have the best two-hour show on television. The most exciting. The partnership with The CW is huge. They’ve been fantastic. We’ve had collaborations like NOAH, TNA, and AAA, but all our success comes down to the athletes that walk through the doors of the Performance Center every day in Orlando. It’s a testament to all the work that our coaches and our creative team and the entire production team in NXT," said Michaels. [H/T: NoDQ]

WWE has already announced two major NXT Premium Live Events following the recently concluded PLE, Heatwave. As revealed on Monday, No Mercy will take place on September 27 at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Halloween Havoc will emanate from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 25.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications