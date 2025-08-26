"I just get a kick out of her" - Shawn Michaels makes massive confession about popular WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels seems to be very impressed with a popular female star. The veteran honing talent in NXT recently made a huge confession about her.At NXT's latest premium live event, Heatwave, former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green joined forces with the current NXT North American Champion, Ethan Page, to wrestle Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele in a Mixed Tag Team Match. The Canadian duo secured the win with the help of Green's Secret Hervice.During a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Undisputed, Shawn Michaels stated that he holds Ethan Page and Chelsea Green in high regard. The veteran noted that he always enjoys watching The Hot Mess irrespective of her appearances on the main roster or NXT. Michaels added that both Green and Page are extremely hardworking.“Ethan Page and Chelsea Green, to me, are two of the most enjoyable people that I watch on television,” said Michaels. “Whether Chelsea’s on a main roster show or she’s on ours, I just get a kick out of her. She’s fantastic and a hard worker. With Ethan Page, it’s the same thing.” [H/T: Justin Barrasso]Shawn Michaels makes a huge claim about NXTShawn Michaels officially announced himself as a writer and producer on WWE NXT in 2018. He was appointed to his current role as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative for the brand in 2022.While speaking with Justin Barrasso, Shawn Michaels also made a massive claim about the developmental brand. The Heartbreak Kid opined that NXT was the best and the most exciting two-hour wrestling show. Michaels noted that despite their collaborations with other promotions, their success was attributed to their performers, coaches, creative, and production teams.“I’d be lying if I didn’t think we have the best two-hour show on television. The most exciting. The partnership with The CW is huge. They’ve been fantastic. We’ve had collaborations like NOAH, TNA, and AAA, but all our success comes down to the athletes that walk through the doors of the Performance Center every day in Orlando. It’s a testament to all the work that our coaches and our creative team and the entire production team in NXT,&quot; said Michaels. [H/T: NoDQ]WWE has already announced two major NXT Premium Live Events following the recently concluded PLE, Heatwave. As revealed on Monday, No Mercy will take place on September 27 at the FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Halloween Havoc will emanate from the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on October 25.