"I was just going in there trying to prove myself" Bianca Belair on her WWE Royal Rumble debut

Bianca Belair is set to take part in her second-ever Royal Rumble match this Sunday. The popular SmackDown Superstar has emerged as a favorite to win this year, following her standout performance last year that established the star as a force to be reckoned with.

Speaking to The New York Post, Bianca Belair discussed the upcoming Royal Rumble, and also reflected on her involvement in the 2020 pay-per-view:

"With the Royal Rumble it’s so unpredictable, you have no idea what to expect. Being that it was my very first Royal Rumble and I found out the night before, I was just going in there trying to prove myself to get people to know who I was once the match was over."

In the 2020 Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair set a new Royal Rumble record. The EST of WWE managed to eliminate eight women, the most ever in a women's Royal Rumble match. This surpassed the previous record of five, which was set in 2018 by Michelle McCool. On her record eliminations, Bianca Belair said:

"The more eliminations that I got I started feeling more and more confident. The longer I was in there I really started building confidence and realizing I’m hanging in there with everybody."

Bianca Belair was recently praised by a WWE Hall of Famer

I see a HUGE future ahead for @BiancaBelairWWE



Imagine the reactions she’ll receive from live @WWE audiences...when that eventually happens. https://t.co/UYLOD7j7M9 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 23, 2021

On Twitter, WWE Legend Mick Foley has heaped praise on Bianca Belair. The multiple-time champion shared a video clip on his account, saying that the popular WWE Superstar has "a HUGE future ahead".

The clip that Foley retweeted shown Bianca Belair taking part in the obstacle course on SmackDown against Bayley, who had stacked the odds against her by giving her higher hurdles, and even giving her Otis to carry around the side of the ring.

Bianca Belair impressed many during the segment, and has been doing so generally over the past few weeks on SmackDown.