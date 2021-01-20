"I just kept hitting a wall" - Renee Paquette recalls her teenage acting career

Former WWE commentator and presenter Renee Paquette was the most recent guest on the popular podcast Insight with Chris Van Vliet. On the show, the Canadian star opened up about her career in WWE, her pregnancy, and creating her podcast, Oral Sessions.

During the show, Renee Paquette discussed her ambitions before her current career. She also talked about how she has aspirations of getting into the acting business as a teenager.

The star recalled how she made the big move to Los Angeles when she was fresh out of high school.

"I moved down... I think I was 19, it was right after high school... the only training I had was like, level A through E at Second City. I was like 'I'm ready to go, I wanna get out here'. So I went home, packed my suitcase. I didn't have money for a flight, my parents definitely bought me my flight down there, my mom flew down with me, actually."

Renee Paquette also revealed that she faced a lot of obstacles in her path as a Candian trying to make it as an actress in L.A.

"I just wanted to go down and get to work. But it was jumping all those hurdles. Even for me to try and get a meting with an agent, they were like 'well, you're here illegally, we can't get you a green card, we can't even get you a work visa'. So I just kept hitting a wall."

Renee Paquette had to move home after she became sick

Even though life in L.A was difficult for Renee Paquette, she gained positive experiences from it. The star recalled the friendships she made and her fun experiences. However, she had to move back to her native Canada after becoming ill.

"I ended up getting sick when I was living in L.A. I got, like, a cold or something, but like a really bad cold, and I didn't have health insurance because I didn't even know how that worked. I remember calling my mom and I was just so heartbroken, and I felt so defeated, and I had just totally given up on myself, but she was great."

