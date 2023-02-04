"I just live for that feel of that steel against my skin" - Liv Morgan sends a bloodcurdling message to latest WWE Elimination Chamber match contender

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is one of the few female stars to have featured in nearly all the Women's Elimination Chamber matches. She has now glorified her experience while sending a threatening message to the latest star to qualify for this year's match, Natalya.

Morgan has featured in all but the first Women's Elimination Chamber match. She was there in the Women's Tag Team Title match in 2019, for the opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship in 2020, and the one for the RAW Women's Title opportunity in 2022. Her appearance in this year's match will be her fourth, keeping her head and shoulders above anyone else.

Currently, the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber match is set to be for the opportunity to compete for the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania. So far, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and now Natalya have been determined as competitors. After Natalya qualified, Morgan seemed to congratulate her at first.

"You might find this hard to believe, but I'm so happy for Natalya. She just came up from that insane broken nose injury, stepped into that fatal four-way match and won just like the BOAT that she is. And plus Elimination Chamber is in Canada, her home country, I'm sure she's going to be the hometown hero."

Soon, though, it became clear that it was not a congratulatory message that she was sending and was instead a warning.

"But Natalya didn't last in the Royal Rumble match for one hour and outlast 28 other women. Natalya has not been in the most women's Chamber matches in history. No, that's me. And let me tell you something about the Elimination Chamber. There is nothing fun about that match. I have actually never been in more pain in my whole entire life. But call me crazy, I just live for that feel of that steel against my skin [laughs]."

Liv Morgan had a showstopping performance at the Royal Rumble

While Liv Morgan is not a current champion, she's been in the form of her life in recent weeks. A darker side of the former SmackDown Women's Champion has emerged, with her smiles and laughs all appearing disconcerting at best.

At the Royal Rumble, she entered at number two and lasted for an hour. She eliminated Nia Jax, Nikki Cross, and Bayley.

But in the end, Rhea Ripley proved too much for her. Despite being one of the final two, she was thrown out of the ring and missed the chance to headline WrestleMania.

If Liv Morgan wins at Elimination Chamber, she will get a chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title at The Show of Shows.

Do you think Liv Morgan should face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

While using quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda and credit WWE for the video.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 8038 votes