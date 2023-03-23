"I just love how carefree they are" - WWE legend picks Toxic Attraction as best tag team of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa picked Toxic Attraction as the "Tag team of the Year" 2022 in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Toxic Attraction disbanded last month after Jacy Jayne betrayed Gigi Dolin. In December last year, the stable's leader, Mandy Rose, was released from WWE. Though the fate of the group was sealed after Rose's departure, it's safe to say the faction was arguably the most successful creation of NXT 2.0.

Jayne and Dolin even held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships for more than six months in 2022. This has made Madusa pick Toxic Attraction as the "Tag Team of the Year." The WWE legend explained that she loved the carefree and sassy attitude of the stable.

Madusa pointed out how both Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin had distinct personalities even when they were a team.

"I just love how carefree they (Toxic Attraction) are and sassy, and they are kind of different. I love how each of them has their own limelight within the tag team, but you could still tell they were a great cohesive group. So yeah, I love it," said Madusa. (12:38 -13:02)

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne battled it out at WWE NXT: Roadblock

As a result of Jacy Jayne betraying Dolin, the two best friends turned rivals went to war at NXT: Roadblock on March 7th. At the show, Gigi Dolin emerged victorious in a match that, though it didn't set the world on fire, was short and impactful.

Following this, the two performers went their separate ways. While Dolin is all set to feature in the Ladder match to determine the new NXT Women's Champion at Stand and Deliver 2023, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for Jayne.

