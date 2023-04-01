"I just put myself out there" - Famous American Comedian offers to manage Bad Bunny at WWE BackLash

Bad Bunny has received a tremendous amount of support from inside WWE during his time in the promotion. He has also opened the gate for people outside the industry to put their foot in. American stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias has now offered to manage Bad Bunny at this year's WWE BackLash.

WWE will be coming to Puerto Rico for BackLash and Bad Bunny will be hosting the event. However, it shouldn't come as a surprise if the music star is booked to wrestle on the show as well. He has shown that he can hang inside the squared circle with some of the top stars in the company. Plus, it would be hard to shy away from the opportunity to wrestle in front of his own hometown crowd.

In a recent interview, Gabriel Iglesias discussed the idea of getting in the ring and shared his thoughts on Bad Bunny ahead of WWE BackLash:

"When am I gonna wrestle? When I pass the physical. [I can't pass the physical] for the ring. I could pass the physical if I was doing a regular 9-5 job, but yeah - I take one too many bumps and that's all she wrote. You know if Bad Bunny needs a manager, I'm just saying it right now - [Bad Bunny if you need a manager, speak to me], I just put myself out there," said Gabriel Iglesias

Bad Bunny has had a remarkable WWE career so far

While the Puerto Rican rapper has only competed in two matches so far, he has drawn a great deal of attention from the fans. His first physical encounter saw him do a cross-body splash from the top rope to the outside. Following Royal Rumble 2021, Bad Bunny was shot into a feud with The Miz and John Morrison.

Over the next couple of months, Bad Bunny got support from Damian Priest and the two were booked in a tag match against Miz & Morrison. The match was one of the highlights of WrestleMania 37 and Bunny exceeded expectations. He even pulled out a Canadian destroyer, getting a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

Bad Bunny made a surprise appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble match. During his brief period in the match, he delivered a Bunny Destroyer before getting F-5'd and eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

It remains to be seen if Bad Bunny will make his return to the ring at BackLash this May.

