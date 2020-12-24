"I was just seeing if I could pull something out of her," says Booker T about his interaction with WWE star Carmella

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was one of the guests on last week's Talking Smack show, the post SmackDown analysis show on the WWE Network. Carmella appeared on the show once again last week, and she had a brief, uneasy interaction with Booker T.

Carmella is currently in a feud with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks, on the Blue brand. She has been feuding with The Boss ever since she returned to WWE television in November.

Booker T, in his appearance on Talking Smack, stated that Sasha Banks has achieved more than Carmella when Carmella was sitting beside him on the Talking Smack set. This infuriated Carmella, who hit back at Booker T on the show. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained why he riled up Carmella on the show.

“I was just seeing if I could pull something out of her. It’s my job to put every guest that comes on Talking Smack on the spot. They are working without a net when they step on Talking Smack and I’m out there because they don’t know where I’m coming from. They don’t know exactly what I am going to say or when I’m going to say it or how I’m going to say it. Preparation is the only luck you are ever going to have. She came back at me after she composed herself. She had to compose herself and then she had to find out what ride I’m going to take and then ok, let’s put the pedal to the metal. Like I told her, I appreciate that. That was a good comeback," said Booker T. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Booker T said that he usually tries to put younger stars in that kind of position and he praised Carmella for how she reacted. But the WWE Hall of Famer said that he would not go back on his comment about Sasha Banks being better than Carmella in the ring. He said that Carmella has to up her "wrestling IQ".

Carmella in WWE in 2020

Carmella has had an up and down 2020 so far. She got a shot at the SmackDown Women's title when Bayley held the belt, but couldn't win it. She then tried her chance at winning the WWE Women's Tag Team titles after teaming up with Dana Brooke, but the duo could not win those titles as well.

WWE teased the arrival of a new Superstar earlier this year with videos of a mystery woman being played on SmackDown. That turned out to be Carmella, who returned to WWE in November to attack Banks.