"I was just talking to him a couple of days ago" - Released WWE star still in touch with Triple H

Leaving the WWE doesn't mean that talents don't remain in contact with some high-ranking executives. Eric Young has revealed that he still talks to Triple H despite parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Eric Young is a respected name in professional wrestling who rose to prominence in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling by seemingly having a Daniel Bryan-esque run. Young eventually joined WWE in 2016 and spearheaded the highly acclaimed SAnitY faction in NXT.

A main roster call-up didn't work out well for the 43-year-old as he was amongst the talents fired in the budget cuts of 2020. Given his experience and track record in NXT, Eric Young was secretly re-signed by WWE in 2020, only to be released again in April 2023. While Young never appeared during his second stint, it was reported he personally requested to be released from his WWE contract.

During an exclusive chat with Haus of Wrestling, the former TNA World Champion opened up about his current relationship with Triple H:

"I still have a very good relationship with Hunter; I was just talking to him a couple of days ago," Young revealed.

Eric Young looks back at his WWE NXT run under Triple H

When The Game was firmly in control of NXT, Eric Young's SAnitY was one of the brand's top acts that struck fear across the roster.

As the cult leader of a group of misfits, Young thrived working under Triple H's creative vision and admitted he never wanted to quit NXT for the main roster.

The veteran wrestler always knew the challenges that awaited him on RAW and SmackDown and bluntly labeled it a "poor experience" in hindsight. The ill-fated main roster run is Young's least favorite moment from a long career, as he added below:

"I loved it. The truth is, I never wanted to leave NXT. I knew that the main roster was the destination, and that's where you made money, and that was kind of the end goal for most people. But the truth was deep in my heart I never wanted to leave in the first place. So yeah, I absolutely loved NXT. The main roster was not the same experience. It was a very poor experience, probably my least favorite out of my 30-plus years in wrestling."

Did WWE miss a big opportunity with Eric Young on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches