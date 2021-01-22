"I just think it’s awesome" - Roman Reigns on WrestleMania 37 being relocated to Tampa

WWE has made the decision to relocate WrestleMania 37 from Los Angeles to Tampa Bay, and Roman Reigns is pleased with this development. WWE recently confirmed the locations for the next three WrestleManias. This year, "The Showcase of the Immortals" will be held in Tampa, Florida, and Reigns wouldn't have it any other way.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is currently a member of the Friday Night SmackDown brand, and he is the reigning WWE Universal Champion. Reigns is a WWE Grand Slam Champion, as he has held every title he could possibly win in the company.

In an interview with Ryan Satin of FOX Sports, Roman Reigns discussed WWE's decision to move WrestleMania 37 back to Tampa. (The show was initially scheduled to be held there last year.) The main reason behind this change is the ongoing pandemic. But Reigns said that he is happy with the company's decision, and he also explained that the show will help Tampa's economy.

"I just think it’s awesome. I think the commitment the WWE has to the communities that we pinpoint, those locations, means a lot to the economy and what we do for a city. Obviously, it was terrible being in a pandemic, going through these COVID times, but to not be able to put on a WrestleMania for Tampa was tough and to have to do it in the PC was – I wasn’t there – but it was quite different for everybody else, I know," said Reigns.

Roman Reigns seems like he's happy that Tampa Bay will host WrestleMania 37. He stated that he does not know how the situation regarding the fans' attendance will pan out. But "The Tribal Chief" is glad that he can help entertain the fans in Florida.

What is next for WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns?

WrestleMania 37 is still a few months away. Right now, Roman Reigns is focused on the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. There, he will be defending his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. "The Big Dog" was originally scheduled to face Adam Pearce at the show. But after the WWE Official explained that he was injured, he chose Owens as his replacement.

Reigns and Pearce have been engaged in a heated power struggle in recent months. "The Tribal Chief" is trying to prove that he runs the blue brand, but Pearce just defied Reigns' unofficial authority. It'll be fascinating to see how "The Head of the Table" responds.

Roman Reigns has not been able to get rid of Kevin Owens, as "The Prizefighter" has been chasing the champion for two months. When the two stars clash later this month, "The Tribal Chief" will be looking to finish Owens once and for all.