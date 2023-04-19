"I just threw my hands up in the air, I give up" - WWE legend Jim Cornette on top star losing another match on SmackDown

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on LA Knight losing another match on WWE SmackDown, this time to Xavier Woods.

The former IMPACT World Champion has recently been losing more matches on TV than he's been winning. He was unsuccessful in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bobby Lashley. He didn't even show up at WrestleMania 39, although fans were expecting him to collide with The All Mighty at the event.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran stated that he felt deflated after LA Knight lost to Xavier Woods on SmackDown last week. He noted that the latter was buried by the creative team.

"So it's Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight, and I must admit that this is what really deflated me for the rest of the program. It was 20 minutes into the show before the bell rang for the first match and I wrote at the top, I said, so they've buried LA Knight... If [he] wins a match, are they gonna have balloons and confetti drop from the ceiling? Because it's almost never happened before," said Cornette. [1:46-2:33]

Cornette went on to criticize Knight's booking in WWE, saying that he's being booked as a "complete and total loser."

"Xavier Woods rolls him up and pulls his tights, 1-2-3. And I just threw my hands up in the air, I give up. That's a great finish if your heel is over. But since he is portrayed as a complete and total loser who when you do see him gets his a** kicked and you don't see him more often than you do see him, à la WrestleMania, then what the f**k is this?" he added. [3:48-4:24]

Cornette added that everybody in the company is making a "flunky" out of him.

Xavier Woods is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

After the New Day member defeated LA Knight, he confronted Imperium backstage, where he expressed interest in facing The Ring General for the coveted Intercontinental Title.

Gunther accepted the challenge, and the match was made official for the blue brand this week. It remains to be seen how the multi-time tag team champion will fare against the undefeated champion.

Meanwhile, the WWE Draft will return on Friday, April 28, and LA Knight could benefit from it. If he gets drafted to RAW, he'll be able to feud with new superstars and develop new storylines.

Do you think LA Knight should move to WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

