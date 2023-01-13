"I just want Rock to confront Roman"- WWE Universe erupts on the possibility of The Rock facing Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble

WWE Universe erupted on the possibility of The Rock facing The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium-Live-Event.

At Payback 2020, The Tribal Chief captured the WWE Universal Championship by defeating Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match.

After defending the title against the likes of Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Bryan Danielson, and many more, Reigns won the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar on night 2 of WrestleMania 38, thus becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the process.

Wrestling fans went berserk as they debated on the possibility of The Rock returning to face his cousin, Reigns, at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium-Live-Event.

While many fans mentioned that they would like to see Cody Rhodes return from his hiatus and win the Royal Rumble match, others suggested they want to see Pat McAfee return to the ring and Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunite.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

Turkeyman @Turkeymannnnnnn @reigns_era I just want Rock to confront Roman and The 1% chance of Randy to come back from injury and be in the rumble

James Grant @JamesGr31385075

Cody Rhodes wins the royal rumble. @reigns_era Rock confronts roman after beating KO

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era The only 2 things I want to see happen in the Royal Rumble:



- The Rock confronting Roman

- The Rock confronting Roman
- A Pat McAfee return

WrestleQuality @Wrestle_Quality

• Cody winning

• The Rock confronting Roman

• Cody winning
• The Rock confronting Roman
• An unpredictable winner for Women's Rumble

Dylan Ramos @MacMillerStan4L



Cody Rhodes returns and wins the rumble



Sami and KO reunite



Cody Rhodes returns and wins the rumble
Sami and KO reunite
Or KO wins the main title

Hmmm @Dashbored12 @reigns_era The pop for pat might be insane @reigns_era The pop for pat might be insane

Jeff Terry @jtfalcon804 @reigns_era Yes indeed hope Pat returns still not sure we get Rock @reigns_era Yes indeed hope Pat returns still not sure we get Rock

Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Roman Reigns and his faction

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE's booking of Roman Reigns and his faction, The Bloodline.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the company has dragged The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline's storyline way too far.

He added that the fans talk about the heel stable because there is nothing else to talk about in both brands.

Russo said:

"We can sit here and talk about Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is over blah, blah, blah. How long have we been doing this Bloodline storyline now? I don't wanna hear it, bro. It's freaking old. It's worn out. They've done it to freaking death. That's all everybody talks about because there's nothing else to talk about. My God, bro, how long has this been going on?"

It will be exciting to see if The Rock returns to face The Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble. A match between the two would be one for the ages. It could be a storybook ending to the dominance of The Bloodline in WWE.

Who else would you like to see return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comment section below.

