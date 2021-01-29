"I just want my son to be able to see Daddy at a WWE event" - MVP on why he returned to WWE 

WWE RAW Superstar MVP made his return to Vince McMahon's company at Royal Rumble 2020 in the Men's Rumble match. Since this memorable appearance, MVP has increasingly become a featured player on the red brand. MVP recently reflected on his return, and he said he did it for his son.

MVP is a former WWE United States Champion. He is currently the leader of the Hurt Business, a dominant stable on WWE RAW. With MVP at the head of the group, this faction has a regular presence on the red brand.

In an interview with Kenny Herzog of Bleacher Report, MVP said he didn't mind getting eliminated so quickly in his first match back with the company. He explained that he was okay with it because his son was able to meet with Rey Mysterio. According to MVP, he reached out to WWE last year after he realized that his hometown (Houston, Texas) was hosting the 2020 Royal Rumble.

"[The company] was coming to Houston with the Rumble, and my son had recently become a huge wrestling fan. I had been contacted previously about being a surprise entrant, and we agreed not to for whatever reasons, but this time I reached out to them and asked if I could, and they were happy to have me. I told them, 'I just want my son to be able to see daddy at a WWE event.'"

MVP stated that he is glad to entertain the fans. He admitted that he is humbled to know that his talents are being utilized by "the biggest wrestling company in the world." For the leader of the Hurt Business, the success is a bonus. It's all about the ability to star on WWE programming for his son.

MVP has been prominently featured on WWE RAW since he returned in 2020

The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Last January, many members of the WWE Universe thought that MVP's return might have been a one-night deal. Most WWE Hall of Famers and legends who return at Royal Rumble matches are only brought in for a one-off appearance. But MVP continued appearing and wrestling on the red brand.

As the leader of The Hurt Business, MVP is expected to appear this Sunday at the 2021 Royal Rumble. He's at the forefront of the most impressive stable in WWE. In hindsight, few fans could have expected this run of prosperity for the 47-year-old.

For the people that have been asking what medal I'm holding in this photo, let me inform you. On Saturday I won a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world championship competing in the IBJJF Masters tournament. The Hurt Business had an eventful weekend! Now you know. 😉#thehurtbusiness pic.twitter.com/iJyJ5QMfb0 — MVP (@The305MVP) December 21, 2020

It goes without saying that MVP has what it takes to entertain the WWE Universe, even at his advanced stage. Plus, his role as a mentor in The Hurt Business has clearly been beneficial for Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander, and the current WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley.