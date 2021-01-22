"I just wanted to give Brock one punch" - Former WWE Tag Team Champion on his segment with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater recently talked about how he had pitched an idea for his popular segment with Brock Lesnar in 2016. Paul Heyman also gave his own advice to Slater regarding the latter star's pitch.

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating WWE Superstars of all time. Brock Lesnar is one of the few WWE Superstars to have a great record in MMA and can easily destroy anyone in a real fight.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Heath Slater recently sat down for an interview with Table Talk. During the conversation, Slater revealed that he pitched the idea of punching Brock Lesnar for their segment in 2016. However, the pitch did not translate over to the final product, even though Brock Lesnar was booked to dominate Slater either way.

"I just wanted to give Brock one punch, that was it. Paul was like, 'If you hit Brock, you really have to hit him.' Dude, whatever. I know how to throw a punch, I'll make it look good. He says, 'I don't give a damn about your kids,' BOOM! And then he kills me. The fans would have loved it. That's all I pitched."

Heath Slater made a lot of money through one of his famous catphrases after his encounter with Brock Lesnar

Heath Slater also revealed that his segment with Brock Lesnar put him on the map and he made a lot of money through merchandise sales after his famous "I got kids" line. When he entered the backstage area after saying those lines, Vince McMahon just wanted to print that catchphrase on a T-shirt.

"That segment put me on the map, but slapped me in my face too, literally. The whole, 'I don't give a sh*t about your kids' was supposed to be 'I don't give a damn about your kids.' I guess the crowd was into it. I got a shirt out of that segment because if you give me bullet points and tell me the ending, I can come up with the right words to where my fans can translate and be with me. When you hand me a four page script and you're changing it every hour and 20 minutes before I go out, you give me a new script, I'm like 'what the hell is going on?' I was literally like, 'I'm just gonna go out there and do my sh*t.' I'm out there with Paul and Brock, I damn near forgot my next line and was shooting off the hip. I said, 'Damnit, all these people know I'm gonna get my a** kicked. I know it, but I have to do this. I have kids! I need this job!' Next thing I know, I catch Vince in the back and he's like, 'Woah, I got kids, I need this job. Print that out!'" (h/t Fightful)

Following this segment with Brock Lesnar, Heath Slater went on to have an interesting run and he even became one-half of the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Rhyno.

Slater was released from his WWE contract in April 2020 and is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling.