"I just watched from afar" - WWE RAW Superstar fell in love with her partner while she was in a relationship 

In a new interview, current WWE Superstar Sonya Deville revealed an interesting tidbit about her relationship with Toni Cassano.

Deville is the first openly gay female wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment. She was in a relationship with Toni Cassano for a while before the duo announced their engagement earlier this year.

Sonya Deville and Toni Cassano recently had a chat with Maria Menounos. The couple spilled the tea about the beginning of their relationship and revealed that Cassano was with someone when Deville fell for her. Cassano had been following Deville on Instagram for years and was elated when she saw that the WWE Superstar had followed her back. Here's what Deville told Menounos:

"I started following her two-three years ago and I would look at this woman's page and I was like, 'She's like, wifey.' And I didn't think it was an attainable thing because she was in a relationship and she had her little family situation. And I was like, 'You know. I don't want to mess with that.'"

Sonya continued:

"I just watched from afar. But I was like, 'Everything I've always wanted and needed is in this woman.' She just is so... I don't know, you could just see it in your eyes, you were just so real, and genuine, and humble, and beautiful, but like mature and womanly. I don't know... just everything about her that I saw on social media, I was like, 'This girl!''I'm like, 'I'm in love with this girl.' And so I just watched from afar and then one day she DMs me." [From 02:44 to 03:31]

The WWE Superstar then received a DM from Cassano

After Cassano split with her ex, she messaged Sonya Deville, and the duo began talking. Deville was set to wrestle Bianca Belair at a WWE event in Albany, New York, and ended up inviting Cassano to watch her match.

Deville and Cassano got engaged in February 2023. For those unaware, Cassano is a fitness enthusiast and a model. The 32-year-old regularly shares pictures with Sonya Deville on her Instagram page, which can be checked HERE.

