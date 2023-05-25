Zelina Vega might have been unsuccessful in her title challenge against Rhea Ripley, but the WWE star has gained immense popularity. She has now opened up about a past incident where she legitimately hit Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks.

Vega had been attacking Bianca Belair at one point in WWE when Mercedes Mone came out to make the save. At that point, the latter hit her with the Meteora. The 32-year-old was hurt in the incident and thought she had broken her orbital bone.

While appearing on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Vega talked about the moment and said that Mone had been apologetic. However, Vega had promised her a "receipt."

"I was like, 'Oh my god.' And, of course, she was super apologetic and whatever. But then I was like, 'Just no. Girl, you got a receipt [coming], I swear to god.' Like, I was so mad. And then she's like, 'Okay, cool. Whatever.'"

That's what happened at the Royal Rumble. When she went to eliminate Mone, she kicked her hard.

"Royal Rumble happens, and I knew was gonna eliminate her. I was like, 'This is my moment. This is it.' So, I think I kicked the soul out of her. I kicked her so hard. And she flew back and she landed on the floor. I see her just shaking her head like this, and I knew she knew that was what I was waiting for." (H/T - Wrestling inc)

WWE star Zelina Vega assured fans that there was no reason to worry about the moment

Zelina Vega received a backlash from fans after talking about the moment on the podcast and assured them there was nothing to worry about.

"Lol guys, it was all in good fun. Don’t take everything so seriously. If you actually hear the interview, you see that I was laughing remembering those times because her and I knew it was just jokes and apart of it all. Pitchforks away and breathe," she said.

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE Lol guys, it was all in good fun. Don’t take everything so seriously. If you actually hear the interview, you see that I was laughing remembering those times because her and I knew it was just jokes and apart of it all. Pitchforks away and breathe Lol guys, it was all in good fun. Don’t take everything so seriously. If you actually hear the interview, you see that I was laughing remembering those times because her and I knew it was just jokes and apart of it all. Pitchforks away and breathe 😂

The star is currently part of the Latino World Order, which is in an ongoing feud with The Judgment Day.

What do you think of the moment between Zelina Vega and Sasha Banks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes