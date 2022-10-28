AJ Styles recalled the time his pants ripped open in the midst of his WWE Championship defense against Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley).

The Phenomenal One suffered what many would refer to as a wardrobe malfunction. A significant portion of the star's backside was exposed to the world during a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match against Moxley. However, Styles was able to soldier through to retain his title.

Speaking to Corey LaJoie on his Stacking Pennies podcast, the former WWE Champion listed the TLC incident as one of the most embarrassing moments of his career.

"I don't know if I was super embarrassed, but watching it back, I was kind of embarrassed that everybody had to see this. I was wrestling Dean Ambrose, now Jon Moxley, it was a TLC match and he put me through some chairs and apparently after going through a chair, it must have gotten bent out of shape, and [it] ripped my gear in the back, close to my b*tthole. I remember putting Jon through a table and he goes, 'Oh, your pants are ripped.' I'm like, 'Huh? I could feel it. I was like, 'Oh, man.' So throughout the match, I would do certain moves, you could see....you know, it was really close." [22:34 - 23:25]

AJ Styles says he wouldn't consider the WWE TLC incident a wardrobe malfunction

The Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between AJ Styles vs. Dean Ambrose at the namesake WWE event was a sight to behold. However, there was something else that also caught the attention of the fans.

Looking back at the moment, AJ Styles stated that he wouldn't consider his tights ripping off as a wardrobe malfunction as they got cut open by a sharp object.

"They would say it was a wardrobe malfunction, but it was not. My wardrobe did exactly what it was supposed to do when it's being sliced by a sharp object. So it wasn't a malfunction. It just got cut open." [23:25 - 23:48]

AJ Styles Pants @AJStylesPants Ripped... Ripped like a champion! Ripped... Ripped like a champion!

Wrestling fans had a field day on Twitter at the expense of the former WWE Champion as memes started pouring in, highlighting the unfortunate incident.

A lot has changed in WWE since the aforementioned event. AJ Styles recently reunited with old stablemates Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Jon Moxley, meanwhile, is now the face of AEW.

Please credit the original source with H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for transcription if you use any quotes from the article!

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : Would you like to see AJ Styles have another run as WWE Champion? Yes No 0 votes