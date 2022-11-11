Working at WWE has been very different since Vince McMahon's departure in July.

Shortly before SummerSlam, Mr. McMahon announced that he would be retiring from his job at WWE.

Days later, we learned that the former Chairman was forced to tender his resignation to the board of directors due to an ongoing investigation regarding hush money he paid to various women who worked for the company over the last couple of decades.

SmackDown commentator Michael Cole was a guest today on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked how WWE has been in Vince McMahon's absence, Cole said things are going great and that he didn't know what to expect when McMahon left the company back in July.

"Everything has been great. It's been a great change of scenery the past couple of months. Things are going wonderfully. Ratings have been good, stories have been great, it's a different world," Michael Cole said "I worked under Vince for 25 years and I knew nothing else. He's a second dad in many ways, I grew up in the company. It was a shock when it first happened and we've all settled in and realized the show must go on. The show is going on and we're doing well." [H/T: Fightful]

WWE has been without Vince McMahon for almost four months now

It's been very evident that WWE has changed creatively in recent months, with a new regime taking control of things backstage.

Triple H and Bruce Prichard now work together in WWE creative as Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are co-CEOs of the company.

The company just reported a very successful quarter to its shareholders, which confirms that WWE will be just fine without Vince McMahon.

What do you make of Michael Cole's comments? Have you enjoyed WWE more since Vince McMahon's departure? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

