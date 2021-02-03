"It has been so confusing" - Rey Mysterio reveals he and Dominick tested positive for COVID-19

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has revealed that he and his son Dominik tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

The Mysterio's appeared on the Start Today Podcast this week with Chris Cavallini, where they spoke about how the virus affected their whole family and WWE schedule.

During the interview, Rey Mysterio talked candidly about their experiences with the virus that has effected WWE heavily over the past few months.

“It has been so confusing for me and my family, to try and really understand how this works because you know it changes every time. My parents ended up catching COVID and we were taking care of them, making sure they didn’t catch it, but somehow they caught it and brought it to my house, passed it on to my housekeeper, my housekeeper then passed it onto my wife. I was with my wife maybe for about three days, I flew out to Tampa to do SmackDown and I found out that Friday morning before I walked into the arena that my housekeeper had tested positive, so I then brought it to their (WWE’s) attention. I said I don’t want to be the guy. We (Dominik and Rey) both tested negative the night before, and my daughter, who flew in that Friday morning also tested negative, so keep in mind that my daughter, Dominik and myself were around my housekeeper and my wife. My wife tested negative, my housekeeper tested positive.”

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were absent from WWE for four weeks

Rey Mysterio and Co. returned to SmackDown earlier this year after placing themselves under quarantine.

Rey Mysterio went on to describe what happened the them and how they all tested positive for COVID-19, except for Aliyah.

"Saturday we flew home in the morning we were able because we were negative. Saturday night, I felt really sick. I woke up Sunday with a massive headache, I don't suffer from headaches, no migranes, nothing. My wife? Yes, but that Sunday morning I just felt achey and I knew right away that something's wrong, I have it. My wife felt the same way, she said she had cold sweats through the night, she woke up sick. So we decide to get tested on Tuesday, but Sunday and Monday we just locked in our rooms. We didn't wanna go out and expose Dom or Aliyah. By this time my housekeeper was in one room downstairs and we were taking care of her. Tuesday we go get tested, I test positive, my wife tests positive, Domink tests negative, Aliyah tests negative. Sh*t, ok, go back home lockup again, now were quarantined for the next eleven days. He (Dominik) felt sick that Tuesday night, and woke up Wednesday sick"

Dominick and Rey Mysterio returned to continue their feud with Baron Corbin, who holds two victories over the younger Mysterio.

What do you make of Rey Mysterio's comments? What should be next for Rey Mysterio on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments below.