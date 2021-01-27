"I knew that someday I'm going to be there" - Santos Escobar reveals plans for Royal Rumble [Exclusive]

The WWE Royal Rumble is around the corner and Santos Escobar has determined that he is ready for it. The NXT Cruiserweight Champion is heading into the Royal Rumble event with a boatload of confidence, although it's still not certain whether he will be a part of the event.

What is certain, however, is that Santos Escobar is set for a battle of a lifetime as he will be facing 205 Live's Curt Stallion on NXT this week to prove that he is as good as he says he is. Stallion has impressed in NXT, but he will have to do more than impress if he has to get a win against Escobar.

Talking to SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino in an exclusive interview, Santos Escobar made it clear what he feels about the WWE Royal Rumble at this point. No matter whether he's a part of it or not, he's ready.

"Well, I got to say this, I'm ready for it. I'm ready for it and like I said before, I back up every word I say, so you got me on record now."

Santos Escobar on his favorite Royal Rumble moments

Coming from Mexican origin, the day that Rey Mysterio won the Royal Rumble event was a naturally important day in the life of Santos Escobar. In fact, that was the day that he determined that he would be winning the match too, at some point in time.

However, that was not the only day that was important to him. The 1997 Royal Rumble saw an influx of Mexican stars, and seeing Mexico represented in such a manner was also crucial to him.

"Yes, of course, but even before that. 1997. A lot of Mexican guys came to the Royal Rumble. Mil Mascaras, Pierroth, Latin Lover, Cibernetico. I remember just thinking to myself, 'One day, I'm going to be there.' And then, of course, it's a dream for me, right? Who knows if that's ever going to happen? And then Rey Mysterio wins, and that was it for me. I knew that someday I'm going to be there."

The WWE Royal Rumble 2021 match is set to take place this Sunday, but before that, Santos Escobar has another challenge in the shape of the match against Stallion on NXT. It would be an incredible moment for Escobar If he successfully defeats his opponent and then is able to enter the Royal Rumble match this weekend.