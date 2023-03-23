"I was knocking his head off so many times" - 58-year-old WWE legend recalls throwing stiff punches at Kevin Owens

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently spoke about how Kevin Owens influenced him to return to the ring at WrestleMania 38.

Austin and Owens had a stellar match to close out Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. In the build-up to the Show of Shows, KO started berating Steve's home state of Texas. The Rattlesnake did not take too kindly to this and vowed to shut him up at Mania.

This week on Out of Character, Stone Cold mentioned that he had initially refused the match. He detailed that WWE came back to him with a different creative direction and Owens also kept pushing him to do it.

He praised the Prizefighter for being a thorough professional throughout the ordeal.

"Oh, I turned them down several times until they kept coming back with different creative. KO was always in the conversation and I was down with that because I love that guy. He's awesome. On the inside, I was knocking his head off so many times. Because I had thrown a punch in 19 years and I told him when we got to the finish, I said, 'Dude, I can't believe you didn't give me a receipt out there.' That's the good-natured heart of KO," said Austin. [From 7:52 - 8:15]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face The Usos at WrestleMania

In a highly anticipated match at WrestleMania, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be on the line as The Usos defend against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn had a long road before they could see eye-to-eye. Sami was aligned with The Bloodline while KO was waging war against the Roman Reigns-led faction. However, things started taking a turn after the Royal Rumble.

Cody Rhodes also played an important role in bringing KO and Zayn together. Now, the two rival-turned-friends will look to end the domination of the Bloodline.

