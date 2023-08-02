"I don't know what the f**k's going on with these people" - Wrestling veteran addresses rumors of Ronda Rousey leaving WWE after SummerSlam

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the SummerSlam encounter between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

Rousey and Baszler split up at Money in the Bank when the Queen of Spades blindsided her former partner. In the following weeks, the two women confronted each other and even threw down in the ring till WWE made it official that they would settle their differences at SummerSlam.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that The Rowdy One was probably on her way out and so Shayna could be winning the matchup. However, Cornette was confused with the storyline and wasn't sure who the babyface or heel was in this angle.

"So we know what's happening here because Ronda's managed to let everybody in the world know that she wants to get the f**k outta there. She's given them a date she's finishing up and by God, she's done." Jim continued, "I'm still trying to figure out who's the babyface and who's the heel because Shayna just jumped Ronda from behind out of nowhere and beat the total sh*t out of her like a heel would. I don't know what the f**k's going on with these people. But we know Shayna is gonna win because Ronda is leaving, right?" [From 1:33 - 2:28]

You can watch the full video here:

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will battle with MMA rules

This week on RAW, both women appeared in an exclusive sit-down interview. Shayna spoke about how she was always taking the back seat while Ronda got the spotlight. She recalled being Ronda Rousey's sparring partner and felt like she was being used.

The Rowdy One, on the other hand described that she did everything as a friend to help Shayna and the Queen of Spades did not appreciate her efforts. The two women even got emotional at a point, recalling the ups and down they went through together.

However Shayna vowed to hurt Ronda Rousey and take away her reputation as the Baddest Woman on the Planet. WWE also announced on RAW the the match would be fought as per MMA Rules.

Which star are you rooting for at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.