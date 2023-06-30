"I don't know what he's f**king doing" - WWE veteran questions why Roman Reigns isn't on TV every week

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has questioned why Roman Reigns makes very few TV appearances despite being the biggest star in WWE.

The Tribal Chief is currently involved in a Civil War storyline with his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa. While the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions and The Enforcer show up on SmackDown every week, he was absent from last week's episode of the blue brand. The Head of the Table is no longer a full-time wrestler, as he only makes several appearances per month.

On the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend reviewed The Usos attacking Solo Sikoa in the main event of SmackDown last week. Cornette went on to mention that WWE should be able to afford to pay Roman Reigns to make more on-screen appearances since the company is worth billions.

"I don't know what he's f**king doing, it's not my week to watch [Roman Reigns] but if he's not actively acting in a movie it seems like he ought to be at TV every week. And it seems like they could afford now that they're worth nine billion dollars to pay him to be at TV every week doesn't it?" said Cornette.

He added:

"We understand why when The Rock was shooting all these movies he couldn't come back and be on [TV ever week] or [John] Cena or [Steve] Austin at one point... So I'm wondering what Roman's doing that he can't come to TV all the time. Okay, let's say he got a deal that says I only have to make X amount of dates, well now that every time he shows up the ratings go through the roof, wouldn't you be talking to him about some more f*****g dates?" Cornette wondered. [5:58-7:02]

Roman Reigns is set to return to WWE on SmackDown this week

After missing last week's episode of the blue brand, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is finally set to make his return to SmackDown this week. Roman Reigns was attacked by The Usos two weeks ago, and he'll definitely want answers when he returns.

Roman Reigns is also advertised for the Money in the Bank premium live event in London, England. At the PLE, he will team up with Solo Sikoa to take on Jimmy and Jey Uso in a tag team match. It'll be interesting to see what transpires at the event.

