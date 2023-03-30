"I don't know what's gonna happen" - Rey Mysterio is at a loss for words ahead of WrestleMania encounter

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming WrestleMania matchup against his son Dominik.

For the first time ever at the Grandest stage, a father-son duo will battle in a singles contest. After weeks of provocation by Dom, the masked luchador finally snapped last Friday and accepted his son's challenge. Rey promised to teach his son a lesson at the Showcase of Immortals.

An emotional Rey Mysterio spoke with Everyday Northwest to discuss his upcoming WrestleMania matchup. He recalled how he was teaming up with his son last year, and just a year later, the father-son duo would be fighting each other.

"Just last year we shared a WrestleMania moment together teaming up against Logan Paul and The Miz. It's unfortunate that we lost, but the moment of being there together, that we didn't lose. You can never take that away from us. Now, a year later, here we are facing each other for the first time. I'm mixed up with words. I don't know what's gonna happen. I really don't." [From 1:37 - 2:05]

You can watch the full video here:

Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Before Rey Mysterio has his WrestleMania encounter, he will be honored with a place in the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023.

JaydonEvans 🏳️‍🌈 @JaydonEvans10



• Rey mysterio

• The great muta

• andy kaufman

• Stacy Keibler

• Tim white will get the warrior award



@WWE Everyone that is going into the wwe hall of fame 2023:• Rey mysterio• The great muta• andy kaufman• Stacy Keibler• Tim white will get the warrior award Everyone that is going into the wwe hall of fame 2023:• Rey mysterio • The great muta • andy kaufman• Stacy Keibler• Tim white will get the warrior award @WWE https://t.co/rKUrw9fWJA

In a career spanning well over two decades, Rey competed in several promotions and brought joy to millions of fans around the globe. The Master of 619 will take his rightful place in the Hall of Fame after this week's episode of SmackDown.

Other inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame include The Great Muta, Stacey Keibler, Andy Kaufman, and former referee Tim White.

Are you excited to see Rey in action at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit KOIN 6 and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes