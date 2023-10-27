"We had a lot of chemistry" - WWE Hall of Famer names Brock Lesnar as one of his favorite opponents 

Multi-time world champion Brock Lesnar was mentioned in Kurt Angle's list of his favorite opponents in WWE.

The Beast Incarnate and The Olympic Gold Medalist have feuded and competed against each other numerous times in the company. They had many memorable matches and moments that many fans still look back on today. The last time the two stars faced each other in a singles match on WWE TV was on the September 16, 2003 episode of SmackDown. Lesnar defeated Angle in a 60-minute Iron Man Match to capture the WWE Championship.

During a recent interaction with Dr. Beau Hightower, Kurt Angle stated that he enjoyed working with Steve Austin, The Rock, and Hulk Gogan.

"I really loved working with 'Stone Cold' [Steve Austin] and The Rock. They were exciting and they were just so good on the microphone. They were my biggest accomplishments. ... Those guys were the biggest names. Don't get me wrong — also, when I had the opportunity to wrestle Hulk Hogan, that was incredible," said Angle.

He included Lesnar and several other stars on his list of favorite opponents:

"Brock Lesnar was a great one. We had a lot of chemistry," Angle continued. "Chris Benoit was another great one. Eddie Guerrero [and] Shawn Michaels — those guys were the best. Rey Mysterio was another great one. I really enjoyed being with him," he added. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Brock Lesnar will miss WWE Crown Jewel for the first time ever this year

WWE will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on November 5 for Crown Jewel, which will most likely be headlined by Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Several other big names will compete at the event, including Logan Paul and potentially John Cena.

However, one key name that could miss the show for the first time is Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has performed in every single Crown Jewel event since the first one in 2018. He's currently not advertised for the show, so it'll be his first time missing it. His last match was against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, which he lost.

What's your favorite Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle match? Sound off in the comments below!

