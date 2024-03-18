"I don't know what I have to do" - WWE star voices his frustration publicly

A WWE star seems beyond frustrated over the latest turn of events on the latest edition of WWE RAW.

Bronson Reed had high hopes for 2024. But so far, things haven't gone the way he had expected. On Monday night, Reed lost a Gauntlet match which was held to determine the #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Title. In the end, Sami Zayn was the one who came out victorious and earned an opportunity at Gunther's title at WrestleMania XL.

In a backstage video, the WWE star could be seen airing out his frustrations.

"I don't know what I have to do. You know, I said 2024 was gonna be Big Bronson Reed's year. It's gonna get it done. I don't understand, I have all the tools, I'm one of the biggest men on the roster, I'm dynamic, I have everything it takes to get those opportunities. To go against people like Gunther, to go against people like Seth Rollins. But for some reason, I can't get it done."

Gunther will defend the WWE Intercontinental title against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL

While Reed unfortunately failed to win the Gauntlet match, he also missed the Elimination Chamber: Perth event earlier this year due to the birth of his child. WWE CCO Triple H publicly congratulated Reed over the big news.

Sami Zayn has punched his ticket to a huge match at The Show of Shows. At WrestleMania XL, Zayn will take on Gunther for the Intercontinental Title. The Ring General has held the belt for almost two years at this point. He has been dubbed by many fans as the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

WWE fans were rooting for The Alpha Academy's Chad Gable to win the Gauntlet match and earn an opportunity at Gunther's title. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. It remains to be seen if Zayn has it in him to dethrone Gunther.

