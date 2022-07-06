"Didn't know until I got to the arena" - Former manager on becoming "Doink the Clown" in his favorite WWE match (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Oscar opened up about donning the "Doink the Clown" avatar for a memorable match at Survivor Series 1993.

The seventh edition of the premium live event series saw The Bushwackers and Men on a Mission dress up as Doink in a 4v4 elimination match against Bam Bam Bigelow, Bastion Booger, and The Headshrinkers.

Popularly known as the "rapping manager" of Men on a Mission, Oscar also came out with Doink makeup even though he wasn't wrestling in the bout. The veteran revealed that he wasn't aware of WWE's creative plans until he arrived at the arena.

Oscar added that the Survivor Series showdown was his favorite WWE match and recalled a few exciting details about the night, as you can view below on this week's UnSKipted:

"The Four Doinks. Because I didn't know until I got to the arena that, I mean, I knew there were going to be Four Doinks, but I didn't think that for a million years, it would be us," revealed Oscar. "I got there; they told me that, you know, you've got to go get makeup. I said, 'makeup? Why?' And they told me you were going to be the Doink, and it was a fun match. It was an enjoyable one, and yeah, it was great." [12:35 – 13:10]

The history of Doink the Clown in professional wrestling

The legendary Road Warrior Hawk initially conceived the idea of having an evil clown on wrestling programming. Vince McMahon brought the character to life and introduced the persona on WWE TV in 1992.

Matt Borne was the first wrestler to portray the "Doink the Clown" gimmick, which was booked as a heel during the early years of its on-screen run. The Clown often pranked wrestlers and fans. Much to the surprise of many, he was technically proficient inside the squared circle.

onemillioncubs @onemillioncubs I loved the cartoonish WWE characters of the 1990’s. Doink the Clown was among my favorites! I loved the cartoonish WWE characters of the 1990’s. Doink the Clown was among my favorites! https://t.co/zorATLiVMC

The character was used to add comedic relief in later years as many other superstars briefly played the role after Borne's WWE exit. Doink the Clown's last televised appearance for WWE, happened in 2012 on the RAW 1000 episode, where he lost to Heath Slater in a singles match.

The gimmick has also been featured on the independent circuit over the past decade and remains one of the most fascinating creations to come out of WWE.

