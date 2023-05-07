"I don't know, I don't know" - Possibly seriously injured superstar desperately begged for mercy during WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash saw some of the best matches in a while, but one match stood head and shoulders above the rest. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest had a tremendous bout, but that was not without a worrying factor. Priest appeared to suffer an injury during the match.

The star went to hit Bad Bunny with an enzuigiri but missed it and hit the ring post on the outside instead. His ankle and knee seemed to be hurt from there, and the star's entire approach to the match had to be changed.

He was limping for the rest of the match and had to avoid using the leg for anything. Putting aside the multiple interferences by legends like Carlito and Savio Vega, the star had a lot of issues. At one point, when asked by the referee if he could continue, Priest said, "I don't know, I don't know." He was desperate, and it could be heard in his voice.

This continued again and again, with every attack by Bad Bunny on the injured leg. The star was begging for Bunny to wait but played possum at one point. In the end, it would not help him as Bunny got the win over him at WWE Backlash.

Throughout the match, though, Priest was limping.

While it was not confirmed, the injury appeared to be in kayfabe and not reality.

What did you think of WWE Backlash? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

