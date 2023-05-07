"I know I'm not going to tell on you" - WWE legend recalls hilarious memory of The Undertaker in a strip club

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently recalled a hilarious incident involving The Undertaker in Canada.

Both Nash and 'Taker were prominent figures in the company during the mid-90s and even feuded with each other several times. However, when the cameras were not rolling, the two stars often socialized in bars and other public places.

Speaking to fans at the Love of Wrestling event, Kevin Nash recalled how Mr. McMahon had asked them to stay away from strip joints. However, Nash went to a club during the subsequent tour despite McMahon's orders and bumped into 'Taker at the same venue.

"My favorite moment with The Undertaker was Vince brought us into his office in Connecticut and told both of us that we could no longer go to strip clubs. So the next loop starts, and the first town is Winnipeg. We stayed at this dive hotel but hooked on to this hotel was a gentleman's club." Nash continued, "I walk in, I sit back in the corner. Takes me about a minute or two for my eyes to adjust. I look over and in the back all the way across the club I see this long hair."

Nash further described the incident:

"Mark [Undertaker's real name] looks up, and he goes [shakes head] (...) I'm thinking you were in the same meeting I was. I know I'm not going to tell on you. You're not gonna tell on me, so I think we're all right." [10:18 - 11:41]

You can watch the full video here:

The Undertaker beat Kevin Nash at WrestleMania 12

Despite a couple of losses towards the latter half of his career, The Undertaker's WrestleMania record is still very impressive. In a stellar 27 appearances at The Showcase of Immortals, 'Taker has 25 wins.

One such victory came against Nash as Diesel during WrestleMania 12. The seeds of this bout were sown at Royal Rumble 1996 when Diesel interfered in The Phenom's match against Bret Hart for the WWE Championship.

The two behemoths had a memorable battle at The Show of Shows, and The Phenom emerged victorious after delivering a Tombstone Piledriver to his opponent.

