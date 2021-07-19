"I know when I've needed him, he's always there to pick me up" - Riddle on trusting Randy Orton

Riddle might have an important match tonight at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, but he hasn't stopped thinking about his RK-Bro tag team partner, Randy Orton.

This afternoon, Riddle appeared on WWE's The Bump to discuss RK-Bro and his spot in tonight's Money in the Bank Ladder match. When asked if he should continue to trust Randy Orton given his less than trustworthy past, Riddle dismissed such a notion and said people don't see the big picture.

"You know, I think the big thing is most people give up on relationships pretty early; they don't stay committed," Riddle said. "With me and Randy is through thick and thin, you know he's gonna have a couple bad days, maybe a couple bad weeks. Hey, I might have a couple of bad days and be down on my luck. I'm there to pick him up. I know when I've needed him, he's always there to pick me up bro. I like to dance a little excessively, and he's just ready to move on, but still happy with me, still happy with our performance. People need to see the big picture, not just a little picture."

Riddle has a message for Randy Orton ahead of tonight's Money in the Bank pay-per-view

Randy Orton hasn't been seen on WWE RAW in several weeks. Riddle was asked if he's heard from his tag team partner and if he has a message for him ahead of time, The Original Bro offered the following response:

"There's been some sightings he's been training; he's been working out," Riddle said. "I think he just needs to recharge the battery, get the juice back up, and right now, you know, the only message I have for Randy is, bro, I miss you. I can't wait to see you again in person, and I'm not gonna let you down. I'm gonna make it rain Vipers, bro. Apex Predators all-around future legend killers dude, it's gonna be insane."

Do you think Randy Orton will return tonight at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view? How much longer do you think RK-Bro can last before The Viper strikes on The Bro? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

