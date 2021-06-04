"I don't know how you let a guy like that go" - Billy Corgan on recently released WWE talent he wants in NWA

There are many free agent wrestlers on the market right now, and the owner of the NWA, Billy Corgan, is taking notice.

Recently on Busted Open Radio, Billy Corgan joined hosts Dave LeGreca and Bully Ray to discuss this Sunday's NWA 'When Our Shadows Fall' pay-per-view. When Corgan was asked which recently released WWE star he thought would be the best fit for NWA, he didn't hesitate to name Braun Strowman as the one he would like to see in his promotion.

"Braun Strowman," Corgan said. "If he was green in NXT, I'd be jumping all over it. There aren't a lot of big guys who have that level of ability. How do you let a guy like that out the door? I don't mean to be critical, I'm not making the business decision, but I don't know how you let a guy like that go. Ruby Riott, I think has a very bright future. Lana, holy cow, how do you let her go? I've seen Lana in person, behind the scenes, a truly beautiful woman and marketable to the nines. She's worked very hard, from what I've seen in public and behind the scenes, to really improve. I don't know how you let her go."

Billy Corgan feels the latest WWE releases were a bit odd

Billy Corgan thought this week's releases were wild and said he didn't understand the logic behind it. With things currently heating up between WWE and AEW, Corgan felt releasing talent like Strowman and Lana right now was a very odd decision.

"I don't understand it, but I'm not making those decisions," Corgan continued. "When you look at that list, I was like, 'this is wild,' especially when things are heating up between AEW and WWE, at least in the public's mind. Maybe WWE doesn't feel that way. To dump key talents like that at this time seems like an odd decision."

What a chapter in life. Thank you!!!!! — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) June 2, 2021

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Edited by Alan John