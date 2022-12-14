"I don't know why that position would change" - Released star on Jim Ross being removed from crucial role in WWE (Exclusive)

EC3 recently wondered why Jim Ross was replaced from his role as Vice President of Talent Relations when he was more than competent at the job.

Ross not only served as an on-screen commentator during his time in WWE but also performed several backstage duties. One of them was that of the Vice President of Talent Relations, where he was responsible for dealing with on-screen performers. After an incredibly fruitful association with WWE, JR parted ways with the company in 2018 and later joined AEW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 revealed that he had heard good stories about Jim Ross's role as a manager in WWE. The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion also credited JR for "assembling" some of the greatest talent rosters in WWE.

Furthermore, EC3 wondered why Ross was replaced with John Laurinaitis in the managerial role if he was so good at it.

"I never worked for JR, but from all the tales and success stories about his run as the lead commentator and talent relations, he loved that job. If you listen to his podcast, him talking about just being a leader of men and women and a manager of talent and his sports background where he's the general manager of the greatest sports franchise ever. He did assemble some of the greatest wrestling rosters of all time. I don't know why that position would change if he was that effective at his job, but it seemed like it did," said EC3. [From 4:29 to 5:08]

EC3 recalls Jim Ross praising him

EC3 also disclosed how JR reached out to him after he headlined an IMPACT Wrestling show, praising both him and the event. The former NXT star added that when he messaged Ross to ask if he had criticisms to share, the legendary broadcaster shared some vital and "fair" feedback.

"I remember working a main event for IMPACT, and he said, "Hey, I watched the IMPACT pay-per-view today, and this was good." And I messaged him saying, "Hey, do you have any critiques for the match?" And he gave them to me, and they were open and honest and fair, and I said thank you so much," added EC3. [From 5:28 to 5:47]

Jim Ross currently serves as the broadcaster on AEW Rampage and also lends his voice during some of the promotion's pay-per-view matches.

