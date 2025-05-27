"I know he wants to" - Vince McMahon wants to rebuy WWE after announcing his retirement in 2022, claims 51-year-old veteran

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE in 2022. However, former announcer and veteran, Jonathan Coachman, has claimed McMahon wants to rebuy the company.
WWE is currently owned and operated by TKO Group Holdings, a majority-owned subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings. Following McMahon's retirement, Triple H, the Chief Content Officer, became one of the key figures in the company, alongside President Nick Khan.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, Coachman made a bold claim, suggesting that McMahon wants to rebuy WWE.
"I mentioned on Twitter and I've been, by the way, going viral. You probably seen I've been quoted everywhere when I talked about Vince re-buying. I've been quoted everywhere. And the one thing I've yet to be wrong about, anything. And so now all of a sudden I'm getting all of these websites because I have educated views and I also have people that are tipping me off. Now, do I know hundred percent he's going to buy? I know he wants to," said Coachman. [26:08 - 26:33]
Jonathan Coachman claimed that Vince McMahon despises Triple H and Stephanie McMahon
Jonathan Coachman has also suggested that Vince McMahon despises Triple H and Stephanie McMahon and isn't happy with the way things are going within WWE right now.
Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle, the 51-year-old veteran made the following claim:
“So I also got some other information concerning Vince, and he’s not happy with what’s going on in WWE right now, as you can imagine. Remember at WrestleMania when Triple H and Stephanie brought everyone out front to show who’s running things? Well, apparently Vince hasn’t spoken to either of them since the board vote, when they had to decide whether to keep him or send him out, and he won’t speak to them."
He continued:
"They both voted no. It feels to me like Shane, who’s sided with Vince on several occasions, might be the only one he’s still close with. And we all know Vince’s history with Triple H… he despises him. Vince was once quoted saying there’s one too many McMahons in the kitchen, referring to Triple H."
Vince McMahon has made a few public appearances since retiring from WWE. However, he hasn't appeared on WWE television in years.
