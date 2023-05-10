"I don't know you, you don't know me" - WWE veteran recalls first meeting with Stone Cold Steve Austin (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Savio Vega recently recalled his first meeting with Stone Cold Steve Austin when the latter showed up for his WWE tryout back in the day.

Before The Texas Rattlesnake took over WWE during the Attitude Era, he was a young rookie still trying to find a place for himself on the roster. Savio Vega was tasked with working alongside Austin. The two went on to have a series of memorable one-on-one matches, most notably at WrestleMania 12, where the latter won.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega recalled the first time he and Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a ring. Vega mentioned that he was asked by the late great Pat Patterson to wrestle Austin in his tryout match. The wrestling veteran revealed he had little idea who The Texas Rattlesnake was at that point.

"The first time that Austin and I worked was in San Antonio; it was his tryout. I didn't know him at all, I didn't even know that he existed. Pat Patterson came up and said, 'Savio, you're working with Steve; he's doing a tryout today. You're going over and let me know,'" said Savio Vega.

Savio Vega added that they had a pretty general conversation before the match, where he told Austin about his finishing move.

"I was lacing up my boots, I knew I was gonna wrestle, and I said to him [Stone Cold Steve Austin], and these are my words. 'Brother, I don't know you; you don't know me. My finish is the spinning kick. Let's call it in the ring, and he said okay.'" [26:25 - 27:25]

Check out the full video below:

Savio Vega on his match with Stone Cold Steve Austin being received well backstage

The 58-year-old performer added that after the two came back following their match, he hugged Stone Cold Steve Austin and praised him for his performance. Vega mentioned that Pat Patterson, too, showed up soon and applauded their efforts.

"As soon as I get behind the curtain, I wait for him. I shook his hand, gave him a hug, and said, 'Brother, amazing.' Here comes Pat from I don't know where screaming, 'Savio, Savio! How was the match?' I said you tell me because he's looking from the outside. He said, 'It was wonderful and that tomorrow you guys are working again,'" added Vega. [27:44 - 28:11]

Savio Vega made his presence felt at WWE Backlash 2023, where he appeared during Bad Bunny and Damian Priest's Street Fight.

