"I know you’re watching me" - Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic message despite her WWE absence

Alexa Bliss has been absent from WWE TV for several months. However, taking to social media, she sent a cryptic message. The former RAW Women's Champion went on hiatus due to her pregnancy.

Bliss is a former 3-time RAW Women's Champion and former 2-time SmackDown Women's Champion. Her latest WWE appearance was at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event when she faced Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Bliss shared a photo from one of her previous WWE entrances and sent a cryptic message.

"I see your eyes, I know you’re watching me," wrote Bliss.

Alexa Bliss opened up about working with the late Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss was in an alliance with Bray Wyatt during the latter's days as The Fiend.

Following Wyatt's demise, the former RAW Women's Champion took to social media to share a video where she opened up about working alongside the former WWE Champion. She said:

“And you know, working with Windham was just so — it was magic. It was magic because being able to watch him in his creative element and be able to work with him really, you know, expanded my creativity. And being able to just watch him work, and work beside him, was just truly, truly an honor. And I still say to this day was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career in WWE. And I am so thankful that he allowed me and trusted me to come in and be a small part of his vision and his creativity." [H/T 411Mania]

Bliss has often been reported to be a part of the Wyatt 6 faction. Rumors have suggested that the group will be led by Uncle Howdy (Bo Dallas) and consist of several other WWE Superstars. Bliss' return date is yet to be revealed or confirmed.

