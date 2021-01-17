"I learned a lot from him" - AEW star reveals what her experience working with CM Punk in WWE was like

Serena Deeb was the guest on the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted. During her appearance, Deeb opened up about her WWE run and her experience working with CM Punk.

Serena Deeb is currently signed to AEW and she's also the current NWA Women's Champion. Deeb won the NWA Women's Championship from Thunder Rosa on a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view last October.

Serena Deeb was a part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society faction in WWE. Deeb joined the faction after Doc Gallows, who had formerly been known as Festus. Speaking to AEW Unrestricted, the current NWA Women's Champion opened up about her experience working with CM Punk in WWE, calling it a 'learning experience'. Deeb also spoke about her experience being at ringside for CM Punk's match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 26:

"I learned a lot from him just in terms of confidence. He's somebody who I really admire in that realm. I think favorite moments – obviously doing WrestleMania. Punk wrestled Rey Mysterio, and probably my favorite moment the entire time managing was in that match when Punk was on the ropes ready to take the 619, and Rey hit the ropes. I hopped up on the apron, and there were 72,000 people there in Phoenix. The boos – literally across my back, I felt these boos just standing on the apron. This little 5'4" girl in this huge stadium, and the people were so mad in that moment, and it was just an awesome feeling." H/T: 411Mania

Serena Deeb signed with AEW after her release from WWE

Serena Deeb was signed to WWE as a coach in the Performance Center before her release last April. She has gone on to become a full-time member of the AEW roster since then.

Serena Deeb made her debut on AEW Dynamite last September in a match against Thunder Rosa before quickly signing a full-time deal with All Elite Wrestling later that month. As we mentioned earlier, she went on to beat Thunder Rosa in a UWN Primetime Live pay-per-view to win the NWA Women's Championship in October 2020. She has defended the title successfully in AEW since then on multiple occasions.