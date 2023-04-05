"I legit got a little emotional" - Top WWE Star reacts to Rhea Ripley's huge win at WrestleMania 39

Following her victory this past Saturday at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley has received some huge praise from Judgment Day teammate Damian Priest.

Alongside Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, Priest and Ripley make up a villainous quartet that has been terrorizing both RAW and SmackDown for almost a year.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, Priest described how it felt to see Ripley capture the SmackDown Women's title on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

“I legit got a little emotional last night, because seeing how hard she’s worked and you know she’s been through a lot and you being away from home, away from her family. A lot of us sacrifice but not to that level I mean her families literally on the other side of the planet. But she muscles through literally and keeps working hard and never stops striving for more.” (From 4:38 to 5:10)

While Ripley was the only member of Judgment Day to win at Mania, the faction was heavily featured in some huge matches, with Dominik facing his father Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor taking on Edge inside Hell In A Cell.

Charlotte Flair reacts to her match with Rhea Ripley

At the SoFi Stadium this weekend, the Australian star defeated The Queen to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, and despite the great reception the match received, the high-stakes contest did not main event night 1 this past Saturday.

Although Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley did not close the show last Saturday, The Queen took to social media after their match, hinting that their showdown was indeed the true main event of WrestleMania 39.

"ThEE MAIN EVENT #WrestleMania."

After winning the SmackDown Women's title, Rhea Ripley is now a grand slam champion after having already won the NXT UK, NXT, and RAW Women's Championships, as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team gold.

