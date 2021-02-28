"I can't let him have that over me" - Mark Henry confirms return to the ring for one more match

Mark Henry has not stepped inside the ring since the Greatest Royal Rumble PPV of 2018. However, the World's Strongest Man is busy plotting plans to pull off the 'World's Greatest Comeback.'

During the recent Busted Open Radio episode, Mark Henry revealed that he intends to have another match in the next six months. The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he was lighter and in great shape to come out of retirement.

Henry spoke about the possibility of facing Randy Orton, as the veteran was insulted by The Viper during the Legends Night episode of RAW.

"Now, I'm walking on two feet, and I'm 325 pounds. I'm lighter, trimmer than I've ever been, and I plan on having a match sometime in the next six months. I just want to have one match, and if Randy is the guy, then so be it. But, believe me, I'll be ready, and I won't be on one foot in a push scooter."

That's my brother man: Mark Henry on why he wants to wrestle again; reacts to Big Show's AEW signing

"I plan on having a match in the next 6 months."@TheMarkHenry tells @davidlagreca1 who he wants to face and why he's planning a World's Strongest Comeback. pic.twitter.com/ScY5dfqJRW — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) February 27, 2021

Mark Henry explained that the real reason why he wants to have one more in-ring contest is to wrestle in this decade and match Big Show's record. Big Show has wrestled in four different decades, and Henry has done it across three.

Henry considers Paul Wight, aka Big Show, to be a brother of his, and he also wanted to replicate the newly-signed AEW star's accomplishment. Henry concluded by reacting to the news of Wight joining AEW.

"Yeah, I got to wrestle in this decade. I got to because Big Show has wrestled in four, and I have wrestled in three, and I can't let him have that over me. That's my brother man, and as close to one I got in wrestling, and I love him, and I'm glad he landed somewhere he feels appreciated, and I hope that we can have him see him, you know, get his just due."

Mark Henry retired from in-ring competition to focus on his backstage duties in the WWE but the itch to wrestle never truly goes away. Mark Henry is preparing for his in-ring return, but who will he face, and when will it happen?

WWE is known to get legends back for one-off matches and appearances on weekly shows and PPVs, and the company now has the option of using Mark Henry in a similar spot in 2021.