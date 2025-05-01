"I have to let one of you go" - The Undertaker makes heartbreaking confession

The Undertaker had to make a heartbreaking confession recently. He has to let a WWE star go.

Every WWE star on the LFG show will have to go through the elimination round, where the Undertaker has to choose one of his athletes to remain, while he must let another go. The elimination rounds were going to be tough anyway, but for the Deadman, it was not a decision to be made lightly. He sat down with both his female athletes and talked about how much this decision meant to him.

He said that after he had dedicated so many years to the business, it was important to him. However, considering he had to let one of them go, he asked them to justify why he should choose either of them:

"This is obviously my life's passion. I've dedicated over 30 plus years to doing this. This is very important to me. It's still important... although I'm not in the ring anymore, it's still important for me to be able to help you guys move forward. Because obviously you guys know, I'm going to have to choose one of you. And I have to let one of you go."

Both Bayley Humphrey and Tyra Mae Steele spoke up for themselves and made it clear why they thought that they should remain. Now, it will be up to the Undertaker to choose who to keep, going forward.

