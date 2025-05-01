  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "I have to let one of you go" - The Undertaker makes heartbreaking confession

"I have to let one of you go" - The Undertaker makes heartbreaking confession

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 01, 2025 23:49 GMT
He had to say it (Credit: WWE.com)
He had to say it [Image credit: WWE.com]

The Undertaker had to make a heartbreaking confession recently. He has to let a WWE star go.

Ad

Every WWE star on the LFG show will have to go through the elimination round, where the Undertaker has to choose one of his athletes to remain, while he must let another go. The elimination rounds were going to be tough anyway, but for the Deadman, it was not a decision to be made lightly. He sat down with both his female athletes and talked about how much this decision meant to him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He said that after he had dedicated so many years to the business, it was important to him. However, considering he had to let one of them go, he asked them to justify why he should choose either of them:

"This is obviously my life's passion. I've dedicated over 30 plus years to doing this. This is very important to me. It's still important... although I'm not in the ring anymore, it's still important for me to be able to help you guys move forward. Because obviously you guys know, I'm going to have to choose one of you. And I have to let one of you go."
Ad
youtube-cover

Both Bayley Humphrey and Tyra Mae Steele spoke up for themselves and made it clear why they thought that they should remain. Now, it will be up to the Undertaker to choose who to keep, going forward.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications