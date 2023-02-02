"I didn't like it at all" - Wrestling veteran explains why WWE fans didn't enjoy Bray Wyatt's match at WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter was the biggest fan of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's match at Royal Rumble 2023.

The recently concluded Premium Live Event saw Bray Wyatt lock horns with LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. It was a surprisingly short bout that ended with The Eater of Worlds delivering a Sister Abigail.

Following the match, Uncle Howdy made an appearance and hit LA Knight with an elbow drop off an elevated ramp. It was the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match shown on television and disappointed many in the WWE Universe.

Bill Apter discussed the issues with theatrics during Bray Wyatt's match on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleBinge. He argued that the dramatics got a little too much compared to in-ring action. Bill also suggested that it could have been better if LA Knight fell through the ring or the ramp after brawling with Bray. He was quoted as saying:

"I didn't like it at all. I don't like the whole supernatural thing. It disrupted the flow of what was a wrestling show. I mean, it was just too much. I would have liked to see Bray Wyatt come out as either The Fiend or Bray Wyatt and have a brawl with LA Knight that might have ended with him falling through the ring or something. This was just too much." [28:30 - 29:00]

Bill Apter thinks only a set of WWE fans enjoy Bray Wyatt

Bill Apter also noted that not everyone could enjoy Bray Wyatt's matches. He explained that the theatrics might entertain those in the live audience. However, they tend to appear too long for those watching the show on TV. Apter highlighted the difference and said:

"The whole thing here is that they wanted Bray Wyatt back. The fans demanded he come back, and this is taking so long that I think the live audience loves it because when you're live it's different than when you are watching on TV but I think the TV audience is like okay this is getting longer." [29:36 - 29:56]

Bray Wyatt has only feuded with LA Knight since returning to WWE SmackDown. The latter cut entertaining promos throughout their rivalry, creating anticipation for their match at Royal Rumble. However, things didn't go according to plan, as their bizarrely brief exchange ended in Bray Wyatt's quick victory, falling flat with several WWE fans.

