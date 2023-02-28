"I like Bill a lot" - Released WWE star says he wishes he could've worked with Goldberg

Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. has shared that he wishes he could've shared the ring with Goldberg.

The 37-year-old star is the son of The British Bulldog and Natalya's cousin. He competed in the wrestling juggernaut under the moniker David Hart Smith. He held the tag team titles twice with Tyson Kidd. Smith re-signed with WWE in July 2021, but was let go later that year.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Davey Boy Smith Jr. stated that he's a fan of Goldberg and would've liked to wrestle him. He joked that he wouldn't take a superkick from the WWE Hall of Famer, a move that ended Bret Hart's career.

"Personally, I like Bill a lot. I was hoping maybe one day we could have worked together. Don’t get any superkicks from him, of course. Spears and Jackhammers are fine, maybe not that. But no, I like both guys [Goldberg and Bret Hart]. He obviously has issues to this day with it and I understand where he’s coming from. But I like Bill, too. It is what it is. It’s not my place to say whether or not he’s right or wrong to say it. That’s his opinion. We don’t agree on everything and that’s how he feels," said Smith. (13:45 onward)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. on Goldberg ending Bret Hart's career

During The Hitman's run in WCW, he received a superkick at the hands of the former Universal Champion that led to the end of his in-ring career.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. weighed in on Bret Hart's grudge against Goldberg, and he compared the situation to Owen Hart ending Steve Austin's career.

"I don’t have anything good or bad to say about it really. It is what it is. It’s too bad. It’s like with Austin and Owen, when he dropped him with his piledriver. Just one of those things that happened. Thankfully Steve was able to continue his career after that, but it definitely left a nasty scar on his career and I think probably cut it short with the way he had to exit the wrestling business, all other injuries and stuff included," said Smith. (14:34 onward)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. currently works for MLW. A match between him and The Icon is very unlikely at this point, as neither star is an active competitor in WWE right now.

