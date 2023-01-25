"I like the Bray stuff, I like Taker passing them off to Bray"- Wrestling veteran heaps praise on Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker segment (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his honest opinion about Bray Wyatt, The Undertaker, and LA Knight's segment on RAW XXX.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Knight was trash-talking The Fiend as he challenged one of the legends to come and face him. The Undertaker's entrance music started, and he made a grand entry on a bike as the American Badass.

Shortly afterward, The Undertaker threw LA Knight towards Wyatt, and the latter hit him with Sister Abigail. The Undertaker and Wyatt made eye contact, before the former appeared to say something to the latter as he made his exit from the ring.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he didn't know Knight until RAW XXX.

"What was very interesting about this though bro was when LA Knight and bro I don't watch SmackDown so I don't know LA Knight from Suge Knight and I'm just being honest with you. I'm really seeing this guy for the first time and I'm not impressed by LA Knight. Here's the interesting to me though when he points out to Taker, you know you made a comment about the locker room being soft. We're like why all this bro because now Taker's there in the locker room that he said was soft. Well that was very very very interesting."

The veteran further heaped praise on WWE for bringing back The Deadman and executing the segment properly.

"And like why go there? Because you're saying one of the all-time legends is saying the people on the other side of the curtain are soft. Bro, you didn't see Rogan, you didn't know that, so why would you, that was really strange to me. But yeah bro I like the Bray stuff, I like Taker passing them off to Bray. Again bro, this was 7 minutes, so we're about 55minutes into the show and its great. Very good, very good." [31:40 - 33:28]

Check out the latest edition of Legion of RAW below:

Dutch Mantell slammed WWE for weakly booking Bray Wyatt ahead of the Royal Rumble

Dutch Mantell recently criticized WWE for poorly booking Bray Wyatt ahead of Royal Rumble.

At the Royal Rumble Premium Live event, The Fiend will face his arch-rival LA Knight in a Pitch Black match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that although he has no idea what a Pitch Black match is, it will be exciting to see what Wyatt and Knight do at the event.

He said:

"But hey, it's a pitch-black match and I'm interested in seeing what they do and if it's good I'll say it's good and if it's bad, I'll say it's just. I agree with you guys that I hated the whole concept but I don't hate the concept, so we'll see, we'll see. That's why they have these pay-per-views to see what they are going to do."

It will be interesting to see who wins the Pitch Black match between the two men.

If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the YouTube video.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes