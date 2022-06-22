"I like Brock Lesnar" -- Top female superstar shares honest opinion on 10-time WWE World Champion

Lacey Evans did not shy away from expressing her admiration for 10-time WWE World Champion Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate returned on SmackDown last week for payback against Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief was celebrating his successful title defense against Riddle when he talked about how no one was left for him to beat. However, Lesnar took The Bloodline by surprise by making a strong statement in the show's closing moments.

During her latest appearance on WWE's The Bump, Lacey Evans said that she likes Brock Lesnar and hailed him as bad***. She spoke about being as excited as the fans over the multi-time champion's surprise return on SmackDown and said:

"I like Brock Lesnar. I think he's a bad***. Am I allowed to say that? He is a bad***. Yeah, so I was just as excited as everybody else. When he comes around, you know that he is the building." (9:05 -- 9:15)

Evans brought up the crowd's reaction to Lesnar's appearance. She insisted that videos of that segment don't do justice to the defeaning pop that echoed across the arena. She was quoted as saying:

"I think being there live, like videos like these, doesn't do it [pop for Brock Lesnar] justice. The noise, the crowd, the feelings, you can't experience it until you are actually there. Watching it back, I'm like, wild!" (11:16 -- 11:28)

You can watch the full episode below:

Roman Reigns was taken aback by Brock Lesnar's return, demanding everyone leave the ring. The Beast Incarnate walked up to the Tribal Chief and offered a handshake. As soon as the latter tried to return the gesture, Lesnar subjected him to a brutal F5.

Soon after that, The Usos met the same fate, and all three Bloodline members squandered away from the squared circle to escape further punishment. After the show, it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam next month.

Lacey Evans books a spot for herself in a high-stakes WWE match

Evans was the first female WWE Superstar to qualify for this year's Money in the Bank match. She defeated Xia Li to book her spot earlier this month. Evans was a guest commentator during the Qualifier Match between Raquel Rodriguez and Shayna Baszler.

Rodriguez became the second superstar from SmackDown to qualify. WWE has confirmed another qualifier match between Aliyah and Shotzi for this week's episode that will determine the third entrant from the blue brand.

