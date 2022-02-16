"I like to get away from people" - Brock Lesnar admits to having social anxiety and reveals what he does after every WWE show

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars of WWE in the 21st century. Although he began his legacy in 2002 and had a two-year run, his stint between 2012 and 2022 has been far more successful in terms of championships. However, it's well-known that Lesnar isn't a people person, and he went into it in a little more depth.

His recent interview with Pat McAfee was an eye-opening one for many fans. It's rare to see The Beast Incarnate have such a raw, out-of-character interview, but it has only made him come across as a more likable person. Some fans credit Lesnar's authenticity as the reason why he is still so popular when looking at his recent babyface run.

While some have felt that he is an "unfriendly" person because of his reserved personality, that doesn't seem to be the case at all. Like many others, Lesnar has a case of social anxiety, which is why he tends to shack up and avoid people, especially post-shows.

In his interview with Pat McAfee, Brock Lesnar said that he likes to be left alone after performing in front of an audience:

“I like to go and just get away from the people. It’s not that I dislike people. I mean, it’s not been that way but some people I don’t like.” said the former UFC star. “I just like to be left the f**k alone because if I’m in front of an audience then it just exhausts me. So I gotta go and recharge up.” (H/T SEScoops)

It's no surprise, given that Lesnar has long said that he doesn't like to be around people. While some may mistake it for a lack of friendliness, you won't read much about his colleagues calling him that.

In fact, it's quite the opposite. Even his former on-screen rivals have praised him and his character off-screen. CM Punk once said that not enough people recognize Brock Lesnar as a great human being and father.

Brock Lesnar is eyeing his tenth world championship at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar won his sixth WWE title and ninth overall world title at the Day 1 premium live event. However, he lost it later in the month to Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble - his shortest title reign to date.

He has a chance to regain the title with a big win inside the Elimination Chamber. With his spot in the WrestleMania 38 main event already secured, a win inside the Chamber will make the match against Roman Reigns a Champion vs. Champion, title for title match.

Fans seem to be divided on whether it's a good idea or not, with the general consensus that it isn't. One can't deny that The Beast Incarnate has taken it to a new level in his recent solo babyface run.

