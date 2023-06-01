"I like it because it’s such an old school move" - The Undertaker praises WWE's booking of current Champion

The Undertaker has been following WWE since his retirement. The Deadman didn't shy away from heaping praise on the decision the company has made with Roman Reigns' Title reign. In an interview, The Deadman commended the decision stating that he liked it.

The Undertaker's last televised match was at WrestleMania 36 when he main-evented Night One of the PLE. His opponent that night was The Phenomenal AJ Styles. The two WWE Superstars took each other to their limit in WWE's first-ever Boneyard Match. The match saw The Phenom enter in his Unholy Trinity gimmick and leave with the win after he buried Styles six feet under.

While talking with The Independent, The Deadman spoke about the two wrestlers on the current roster he would want to face, his thoughts about WrestleMania 39, and many more topics. When asked about his thoughts on Roman Reigns' domination in WWE, 'Taker stated:

"He’s doing a phenomenal job. His character, his talent and everything has grown exponentially through this run. It’s arguably one of the greatest runs ever. I like it because it’s such an old school move, to have the title that long."

Does The Undertaker think Roman Reigns is one of the greatest of all time?

While in conversation during the same interview, The Undertaker named Roman Reigns as one of the two wrestlers from the current roster he would like to face. While commending his work, the retired star spoke about how The Tribal Chief compares to the likes of Hogan or Stone Cold.

"He’s got to be in the conversation. But do you put him in the same boat as Stone Cold Steve Austin, or Hulk Hogan? I don’t know. Everything’s so subjective when it comes to that. Reigns has the claim to fame now. He’s the man. I mean, it’s not even close, really. He’s had the title for a thousand days. Business is incredible. He picks his own schedule. He’s got a claim, he’s got an argument. I’m really proud of him for how he’s come. It really has been impressive."

