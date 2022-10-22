Social media star and WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently admitted that he has "heel tendencies" and likes to "ruffle feathers."

Paul arrived in WWE as a heel and teamed up with The Miz at WrestleMania 38. After defeating the Mysterios, he was betrayed by The A-Lister and has since defeated the Grand Slam Champion at SummerSlam. The 27-year-old is now scheduled to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, The Maverick admitted that he has heel tendencies and enjoys getting under people's skin.

"You know, it's funny," said Logan Paul. "I've got what they heel tendencies, which is true. I like to ruffle feathers, I like to poke. And at the same time, well I'm a nice guy. I love meeting my fans in person, kissing babies, and making videos for birthdays of fans across the world. I think I'm a bit of a hybrid,"Paul said. [05:11 - 05:35]

Logan Paul on getting WWE fans to respect him

The YouTube megastar admitted during the same episode of the podcast that he's not going to be everyone's cup of tea. He said there is no denying that he is a polarizing character.

"At the end of the day, I don't think it is deniable that I am polarizing," said Logan Paul. "But you like me or you hate me, but as long as you are not indifferent, I've done my job. I think I have done a pretty good job recently of just being myself. If I'm me, what am I going to do? You like me or not, I don't care. I'm going to put on a show, you're going to be entertained and at the end of the day, you are going to respect me." [05:40 - 06:12]

Logan Paul will look to dethrone The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel. He is set to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on November 5 in what is arguably the biggest match of his career.

Do you think Logan Paul will Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

