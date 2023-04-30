"I would like to see that" - WWE Legend wants former faction to reunite and start a feud with The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see a feud between The Hurt Business and The Bloodline.

The Hurt Business created ripples in WWE back in 2020 upon its formation. Working throughout the Thunderdome Era, the stable managed to dominate the RAW roster. At one point, all members held championships - Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were the RAW Tag Team Champions, and Bobby Lashley was the United States Champion. Fans loved the group, but the creative had other plans, and they disbanded in 2021.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry stated that he would love to see The Bloodline vs. The Hurt Business. He also mentioned that during the faction's peak, they were doing a great job, and WWE missed out on consolidating that momentum and rather ended up breaking the faction. He also praised MVP as a manager, along with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin's characters.

"Well that, I would sign up for. I would like to see that. I mean, bring back the Hurt Business. I really do think that one of the biggest balls that was dropped was the fact that the Hurt Business went away. People loved them, they loved the Hurt Business. That was the most personality that I saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have. Bobby was Bobby. MVP was a great manager." [From 15:18 - 16:00]

Bobby Lashley has set his sights on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Triple H kicked off the WWE Draft on SmackDown this week. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman from The Bloodline were the first picks by SmackDown.

Later, Bobby Lashley was also drafted into the blue brand. After the announcement, The All Mighty took to Twitter to make it clear that he was gunning for Roman Reigns.

With Omos being announced as a free agent after SmackDown went off the air, it will be interesting to see if MVP can manage to get Cedric and Shelton together once again.

Would you like to see The Bloodline start a new program with a reinstated Hurt Business? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit the Busted Open podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes