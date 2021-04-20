"I don't listen to anybody except me" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon's company policy

Arn Anderson believes a Vince McMahon quote from WWE Payback 2016 perfectly sums up the WWE Chairman’s approach to business.

The event featured Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon campaigning to become RAW authority figures during an in-ring promo segment. Before announcing that they would both run RAW together, Vince McMahon told the crowd, “I don’t listen to anybody except me.”

Anderson, who worked as a WWE producer from 2001 to 2019, discussed WWE Payback 2016 on the latest episode of his ARN podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer said Vince McMahon’s in-character remark is exactly how he sees things in real life.

“You know the most significant part of that promo? His quote was, ‘I don’t listen to anybody except me.’ Now, you think about all the things we’ve discussed, creatively, getting shot down, things getting changed, all that stuff. That [Vince McMahon’s quote] they should post on the top of the titantron because that is company policy, and that is the most truthful statement ever made.”

Prior to his 18-year run as a producer, Arn Anderson also worked for Vince McMahon as an in-ring competitor between October 1988 and November 1989. During that time, he held the WWE Tag Team Championship for 76 days with Tully Blanchard.

Why Vince McMahon made that comment at WWE Payback 2016

The majority of WWE fans wanted Shane McMahon to oversee RAW

Shane McMahon lost his WWE return match against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, meaning he did not gain control of RAW. Despite the defeat, Vince McMahon decided to put his son in charge of the show for one month.

Following complaints from Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon agreed to name the new RAW General Manager at WWE Payback 2016. After hearing fans cheer for Shane McMahon and boo Stephanie McMahon, Vince said he only listens to himself. The WWE Chairman then decided to put Shane and Stephanie in charge as Co-General Managers.

Two months later, the Co-General Manager storyline ended when the 2016 WWE Draft took place. Stephanie McMahon became the RAW Commissioner (w/ Mick Foley as General Manager), while Shane McMahon became the SmackDown Commissioner (w/ Daniel Bryan as General Manager).

